More aftershocks possible, but chances of earthquake in Las Vegas low

Nevada faces a low risk of California’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday triggering a seismic event along one of its many fault lines, according to a federal earthquake expert.

Robert Graves, a seismologist from the U.S. Geological Survey, stands in front of a display of earthquakes in Searles Valley during a news conference at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif., Friday evening, July 5. A series of quakes jolted much of California Friday evening, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

The risk of a larger event being triggered is low in general, according to geophysicist John Bellini of the U.S. Geological Survey, but the distance between the quakes that rattled California’s Searles Valley and Nevada’s fault lines makes earthquakes here even less likely to be triggered.

“There’s always some mathematical chance it will have an effect and cause an earthquake,” however, it is a very low chance, he said.

The shaking that sent light fixtures swinging and halted professional basketball games in Las Vegas Friday night is about the extent of what Southern Nevadans will feel from the seismic activity that have shaken California since Thursday, Bellini said.

Las Vegas missed the brunt of this wave because of the shape of the fault, Bellini said.

“Because of the angle of the fault, it ran from southeast to northwest, the strongest effects are off the ends,” he said.

Las Vegas was about 150 miles away from the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake, and at that distance, the shaking in Southern Nevada generally won’t cause damage.

“The shaking or ground motion that one feels is a function of how far away you are from the epicenter for sure, but it also depends on what kind of rock or soil you are currently on,” said Nathan Niemi, a professor of geological sciences at the University of Michigan. “Las Vegas sits in a large basin. One effect of that is it can amplify the seismic waves, so you feel it more strongly than you would in a location in a different direction.”

Bellini said Southern California will likely face aftershocks for the next few weeks, though none are expected to extend to the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada is one of the three or four most seismically-active states in the country, Bellini said.

Although the Las Vegas Valley is streaked with fault lines, most of the potential risk for earthquakes in the state lies in the Carson City area, according to a 2014 USGS map.

Earthquakes in and around Las Vegas and Nevada, while infrequent, have occurred throughout recent history.

“It’s been a while in the Basin range,” Niemi said. “In Nevada, eastern California and Utah, chances are we can expect earthquakes. We had one in the 1950s in north central Nevada, a big one in 1983 in southern Idaho. A couple decades (between major quakes) is to be expected.”

If an earthquake occurred in or near Las Vegas, it could be similar in magnitude to Friday’s.

“Most of the faults in and around Las Vegas are on the order of 10 to 100 kilometers long,” Niemi said. “Even if one slips from one end to the other, it really can’t produce much larger than a 7 to a 7.5-magnitude in Nevada, Utah and eastern California.”

That doesn’t mean the effects wouldn’t be devastating.

“Where the earthquake happens is as big as how strong it is,” Niemi said.

