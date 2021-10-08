Morning storm knocks out power, triggers crashes throughout valley

About 1,750 households in the Las Vegas Valley remained offline early Friday after strong winds and rain swept into the region, contributing to a string of vehicular crashes.

Crashes on the 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard are causing traffic delays. (RTC)

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 800 households in the Las Vegas Valley remained without power Friday morning after strong winds and rainfall swept into Southern Nevada, contributing to a series of vehicular accidents that made the morning commute a challenge.

NV Energy said that as of 9:30 a.m., 847 customers were without power, down from 2,062 earlier in the morning.

The power outages were reported as a weather front moved into Las Vegas at roughly 4 a.m., bringing with it strong wind gusts. Nellis Air Force Base reported gusts as high as 56 mph around 4 a.m., said John Adair, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Gusts were as high as 46 mph at McCarran International Airport.

“This was the leading edge of rain that moved up from Southern California this morning,” Adair said. “There were no thunderstorms but there is rain with strong winds aloft.”

The light steady rain caused multiple fender benders and crashes in the Las Vegas Valley and may have contributed to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there were crashes on the 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard. The Nevada Highway Patrol later said that a Clark County fire truck had overturned on the Beltway, causing significant traffic delays. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The highway patrol also reported the fatal crash on U.S. 95 near Indian Springs. Delays were reported on the highway as well as a result of the crash.

Motorists were urged to use caution and prepare for slow travel due to wet roads.

McCarran airport reported traffic lights were knocked out in the area of the airport, though power was restored “to all areas of the airport” by 9:30 a.m., McCarran said on Twitter.

Adair said the rain was expected to move out my mid-morning. The high temperature Friday was expected to be in the range of 76 degrees.

Adair said a colder weather system will arrive in the Las Vegas Valley beginning on Monday. As the week progresses, the National Weather Service said there is a 24 percent chance of a freeze next week in the Red Rock Canyon area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.