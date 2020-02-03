Most electricity restored after winds cut power to 6K in Las Vegas

Strong winds cut power early Monday to more than 6,000 NV Energy customers in the valley before it was restored. About 1,200 remained without power as of 6 a.m.

(Review-Journal file photo)

Strong winds cut power to more than 6,000 NV Energy customers in two areas of the Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Power was restored to all but 1,200 customers as of 6:30 a.m. About 340 customers remained without power near Stephanie Street and Boulder Highway in the largest outage.

The large outages — two on the east side near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road and one on the west side near Washington Avenue and Michael Way— were reported shortly before 2 a.m. Each affected more than 2,000 customers, according to the NV Energy outage website.

The outages were restored at various times, the last about 5:10 a.m.

About 400 customers in the Mount Charleston area lost power for about 5 hours on Sunday evening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.