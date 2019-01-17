Motorcycle-riding dog seen on Las Vegas freeway — VIDEO

A video posted on social media has sparked outrage after a dog is seen riding on the back of a motorcycle on a Las Vegas freeway.

The video, posted by Twitter user @ohdangitskaelyn, shows a dog with his legs propped up against his owner’s back with no safety protection other than a helmet. The video has over 962,000 views and more than 22,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday afternoon.

my mom saw this on the freeway today… pic.twitter.com/yhrtxMKAS0 — kaelyn (@ohdangitskaelyn) January 16, 2019

Other users commented to share videos and photos they had taken of the dog riding on the freeway.

BRO I SAW HIM TOO pic.twitter.com/0MlK7LR1qX — John Miraglia (@_John_miraglia) January 17, 2019

I SAW THEM EARLIER TOO AND WAS LIKE “WHAT IN THE WORLD!!” pic.twitter.com/nyqiht66oh — Aaron (@Aaron_Akhobadze) January 17, 2019

In later comments, the dog was identified as Sox, a dog with his own Instagram account to chronicle his travels.

That’s @ the_bike_dog on Instagram! His name is Sox — T-Nasty (@Travie585) January 17, 2019

According to Sox’s Instagram account (the_bike_dog), he is a motorcycle-riding Husky who has traveled 59,000 miles over six years. The pup’s account features videos of him riding with his human across the country.

