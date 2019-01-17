Motorcycle-riding dog seen on Las Vegas freeway — VIDEO

A video posted on social media has sparked outrage after a dog is seen riding on the back of a motorcycle on a Las Vegas freeway.
The video, posted by Twitter user @ohdangitskaelyn, shows a dog with his legs propped up against his owner’s back with no safety protection other than a helmet. The video has over 962,000 views and more than 22,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday afternoon.
my mom saw this on the freeway today… pic.twitter.com/yhrtxMKAS0
Other users commented to share videos and photos they had taken of the dog riding on the freeway.
BRO I SAW HIM TOO pic.twitter.com/0MlK7LR1qX
I SAW THEM EARLIER TOO AND WAS LIKE “WHAT IN THE WORLD!!” pic.twitter.com/nyqiht66oh
In later comments, the dog was identified as Sox, a dog with his own Instagram account to chronicle his travels.
That’s @ the_bike_dog on Instagram! His name is Sox
According to Sox’s Instagram account (the_bike_dog), he is a motorcycle-riding Husky who has traveled 59,000 miles over six years. The pup’s account features videos of him riding with his human across the country.
Here to “Send It” with love for the holidays. This was a 400 mile journey that included 2 national forests and the very beautiful Death Valley National Park. #bellpowersports #rexspecsk9 #dogsofinsta #kawasaki #thebikedog #bikedog #dogsofinstagram #huskiesofinstagram #sendit @sendit @senditofficial @barked @get.sendy @senditofficiall
