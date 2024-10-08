Motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Monday night in the west valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Apache and Desert Inn roads.

Authorities said that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2023 Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle was traveling north on Fort Apache, approaching the intersection with Desert Inn. A 2008 BMW 528i was turning left from southbound Fort Apache to eastbound Desert Inn.

The crash occurred when the front of the Suzuki motorcycle impacted the passenger side of the BMW.

According to police, witness statements indicated the BMW’s driver turned left when the traffic signal displayed a flashing yellow arrow.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist, identified by police as a 19-year-old male, deceased at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 117th traffic-related fatality in Las. Vegas police’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Tbe crash remains under investigation.