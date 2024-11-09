60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas crash

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A red light camera is seen on Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona Monday, October 29, 202 ...
Can traffic cameras reduce Clark County’s traffic fatalities?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 kids killed after speeding stolen car runs red light; suspect flees
‘You need to hurry’: 911 calls shed light on fatal Las Vegas house fire
Rancho High School JROTC marches during the annual Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtow ...
Las Vegas welcomes back ‘largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi’
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2024 - 9:25 am
 

A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Bonanza Road north of Tonopah Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators say a 51-year-old man was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHXI “Street Glide” westbound on Bonanza Road and was approaching the intersection with Tonopah Drive. The motorcyclist, who was riding with a group of other motorcycles, entered the two-way center turn lane and passed the other motorcycles at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist then struck a raised curbed median west of the intersection and went airborne before coming to rest on the roadway.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The death marks the 138th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES