Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Bonanza Road north of Tonopah Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators say a 51-year-old man was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHXI “Street Glide” westbound on Bonanza Road and was approaching the intersection with Tonopah Drive. The motorcyclist, who was riding with a group of other motorcycles, entered the two-way center turn lane and passed the other motorcycles at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist then struck a raised curbed median west of the intersection and went airborne before coming to rest on the roadway.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The death marks the 138th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.