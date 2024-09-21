73°F
Motorcyclist dies in northeast valley crash with SUV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 9:45 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2024 - 10:01 pm

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a Ford SUV in the northeast valley Friday evening.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on North Nellis Boulevard near Goodin Way, several blocks south of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was southbound on Nellis at a high rate of speed when a northbound Ford Flex made a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal detectives were investigating into the night Friday to try and determine who was at fault, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The driver of the Flex was not suspected of impairment. Nellis was closed in both directions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Gowan and was expected to be closed for several hours.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim as well as the cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.’

