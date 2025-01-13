Motorcyclist dies nearly week after morning rush hour crash near Strip

A motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered nearly a week ago when he was struck by an SUV during the morning rush hour for workers near Strip casinos.

Efrem Evans, 71, of North Las Vegas was heading north on his 1990 Honda CBR600 at 6:15 a.m. Jan. 7 on Frank Sinatra Drive near Caesars Service Drive on a green light when a 2025 Hyundai Tucson made a left turn against a red signal and collided with the motorcycle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash report.

Evans attempted to avoid the collision, but lost control as the motorcycle overturned after making contact with the right rear of the Hyundai.

Evans was taken to University Medical Center and died of multiple blunt force injuries on Thursday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office

Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The death was the fourth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

