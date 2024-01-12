38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 9:41 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash with another vehicle Friday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. in the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and East Harris Avenue, just north of Bonanza, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center.

All vehicles remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
4
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
5
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023
Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
Woman dies days after New Year’s Day crash
Woman dies days after New Year’s Day crash
Rollover crash investigated in snowy northwest Las Vegas Valley
Rollover crash investigated in snowy northwest Las Vegas Valley
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing