Motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

The death is the 86th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley when his Harley-Davidson struck a curb.

Las Vegas police said the 51-year-old Las Vegas man was operating a 2016 Electra Glide at 9:26 p.m., traveling east on West Deer Springs Way near North Beloved Street, when the motorcycle hit a raised curb.

“The collision ejected the motorcyclist onto the south sidewalk,” police said in a press release, adding “arriving medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition.”

The man later died at the hospital. His name is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

