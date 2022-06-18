Mourners gather for viewing of Las Vegas detective killed in crash

Justin Terry, 45, died on June 10 when a beam fell on his police vehicle in a construction zone.

Detective Justin Terry (Metropolitan Police Department)

Mourners embraced and wiped tears from their eyes at a viewing Friday for a Las Vegas police detective killed last week in a crash in the northwest valley.

Justin Terry, 45, was driving in his unmarked police vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 on June 10 when a steel beam fell onto his vehicle in a construction zone. A semitrailer towing an excavator was southbound on U.S. 95 near the 215 Beltway around 7 a.m. when the excavator struck a beam that was part of the Centennial Bowl construction project, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The viewing at Palm Mortuary-Cheyenne started at 4 p.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers and family and friends filed inside. Attendees signed two guest books placed on either side of the entrance to the viewing room.

About 30 people sat in the pews as more walked in. At the front of the room was Terry’s closed casket, which was draped with an American flag and flanked by two Metro officers. “Amazing Grace” and “Ave Maria” played in the background as two screens played a slideshow of pictures of Terry. On both sides of the casket were large photos of Terry surrounded by flowers.

Terry died of traumatic asphyxia, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Terry joined Metro in 2001 and was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault and abuse section. He was on duty when he was killed, police said.

Another public viewing is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave. At 8:30 a.m. Monday, a police procession will leave Palm Mortuary-Downtown on North Main Street and escort Terry’s casket to Henderson’s Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, where a memorial service is set for 10 a.m.

The procession will start on Main, head south to Washington Avenue and then head west to Interstate 15. It will exit east on Sahara Avenue, head south on Las Vegas Boulevard South, and travel to the Beltway. The procession then will make its way north on U.S. 95 before exiting east on Russell Road.

To donate to the Terry family, visit the Injured Police Officers Fund website.

