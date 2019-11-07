Multivehicle crash on I-15 in southern Las Vegas slowing traffic

A multivehicle crash has traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 15 at the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Multivehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at the 215 Beltway in southern Las Vegas Valley, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (RTC Traffic Camera)

Two right lanes and the right shoulder are blocked, reducing travel to two lanes, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras show backups to Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The RTC said to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.