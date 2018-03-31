NHP investigates motorcycle crash near I-15 in south Las Vegas

Troopers are investigating a critical-injury crash Saturday afternoon in the southern Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers are investigating a critical-injury crash Saturday afternoon in the southern Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a motorcycle and happened just before 3 p.m. on the flyover ramp from eastbound state Route 160 to northbound Interstate 15, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

The Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

State Route 160 at Interstate 15, Las Vegas