Local Las Vegas

NHP trooper adds godfather to his titles after helping to deliver baby

By Katelyn Newberg • Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2018 - 8:21 pm
 

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Joseph DellaBella has a new title to go with hero twice over — godfather.

Just four months after he and his wife rescued a family from their burning Las Vegas apartment, the 47-year-old law enforcement veteran earned his new honorific by helping deliver a baby in a hospital parking lot on Thursday.

The drama unfolded in the morning, when Brenda Velasquez-Cartagena’s husband pulled up to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center shouting for help: His wife was about to give birth and the baby wasn’t waiting for doctors.

DellaBella, who just happened to be at the hospital following up on a case, went to comfort Velasquez-Cartagena. But he quickly realized that the baby, Bianca Garcia-Velasquez, had started to crown.

“I was only going to hold her hand and then Bianca decided to come out,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, DellaBella returned to the hospital with baby supplies collected from his Highway Patrol colleagues. Velasquez-Cartagena, who doesn’t speak English, told DellaBella through a translator that she hopes God blesses him.

Unexpected honor

“I want you to be the godfather of my baby,” she said.

DellaBella leaned down to kiss her hand, telling her he was honored.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “I’m surprised and I’m very excited to be a godfather.”

DellaBella is making a habit of being Joseph on the spot.

On March 3, he and his wife, Trisa, also a Highway Patrol trooper, were off duty when they spotted a plume of smoke while driving with their kids. They followed the smoke and discovered it was coming from a unit at the Cornerstone Crossing apartments at 6666 W. Washington Ave.

“We just started pounding on doors, breaking windows, pulled the fire alarm,” DellaBella said at the time.

Six adults and 12 children were displaced by the fire, but no one died or suffered serious injuries.

Both Joseph and Trisa were awarded the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s life saving medal as a result of their actions.

That medal glinted on DellaBella’s chest Friday as he held the baby he helped deliver.

“It just reminds me every day that when you do these kind of things and save people, it means a lot to someone out there,” he said.

Saving a life

Velasquez-Cartegena, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, thought she was still at least a few days from delivery. But this baby arrived a bit early, at 37½ weeks.

After helping her give birth to Bianca around 7:35 a.m., DellaBella placed her on her mother’s lap in the passenger seat of her husband’s car when he saw something was wrong.

The baby’s umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck and she wasn’t breathing. But no doctors or nurses had yet arrived, so he used the knowledge earned from watching the births of his four children to remove the cord and open the baby’s mouth.

“She was sitting there, her eyes were closed and she wasn’t breathing or moving, and I just put my index finger and opened her mouth,” he said. “And she started screaming.”

After hospital personnel took over and rushed Velasquez-Cartegena into the facility, DellaBella stayed for a few hours to make sure that mother and child were OK before getting back to his job.

DellaBella and Velasquez-Cartegena, who moved to Las Vegas from Honduras a year ago, could only exchange a few words at their brief reunion Friday. But both said delivering the baby didn’t require language.

“Everything that was going on was non-communication,” DellaBella said. “I could see what needed to be done and she was trusting me and that’s it.”

Helping others

Bianca Garcia-Velasquez has made a full recovery from her dramatic birth and weighs 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Her mother now has diapers, clothes and a baby carrier, courtesy of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Other than the clothes and memories, Bianca Garcia-Velasquez will have another reminder of DellaBella to carry through her life. In addition to being her godfather, his name will appear on her birth certificate as the person who delivered her.

DellaBella, who has worked for the Highway Patrol for 15 years, said he likes helping people, and was just doing his job.

“I just did what I would like to think anyone would do in that spot,” he said. “At the end of this whole thing she’s sitting in this hospital holding her beautiful little baby and trusting a complete stranger, so that was the heroic act.”

Velasquez-Cartegena and DellaBella exchanged numbers and addresses to keep in touch. DellaBella offered to send her baby formula in the future.

DellaBella’s delivery was divine intervention, Velasquez-Cartegena said in Spanish.

“I ask God to continue blessing him for having supported me,” she said. “May he continue to help many more people.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like