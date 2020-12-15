Nonprofit seeking veterans’ families to ‘adopt’ over holiday

The Charlie-Mike Foundation helps veterans transition to civilian life through mentoring and by helping with financial, personal and professional needs.

A Las Vegas nonprofit is looking to “adopt” families with veterans in need of support this holiday season.

The Charlie-Mike Foundation, 8945 W. Russell Road, Suite 150, helps veterans transition to civilian life through mentoring and by helping with financial, personal and professional needs.

Navy and Gulf War veteran Mike N Del Prado, who founded the nonprofit in 2019, said he understands the struggles of transitioning to normal life.

“After the war, I would work 20 hours a day barely making it to provide resources for my family,” he said. “It’s hard landing a job. The transition is tough.”

This month, five families will get help paying bills and will receive clothing, groceries, toiletries and Christmas trees.

“This is our opportunity to stand up and show up for our veterans and bring stability into their lives,” Del Prado said.

Applications are due Friday, and families will be contacted Monday. Visit the nonprofit’s website to apply or to nominate a family.

