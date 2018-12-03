North Las Vegas man killed in Sunday crash on I-15

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of a man who was killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas resident Charles Patrick Higgins, 64, died at University Medical Center on Sunday.

His cause of death is pending.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka, the motorcycle Higgins was riding rear-ended a car about 11:15 a.m. Sunday while heading north on I-15 approaching Charleston Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.