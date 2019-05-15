Officer hurt in motorcycle crash in northwest Las Vegas

The officer was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, although the extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Las Vegas motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple people reported that the officer was involved in the crash about 2 p.m. at Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said. The officer was taken to University Medical Center, although the extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, Zambrano said.

Zambrano advised drivers to avoid the area as detectives investigate.

Further information about the crash or the officer was not immediately available.

