Local Las Vegas

Official rips report ranking Las Vegas as 2nd-most polluted metro

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2018 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2018 - 5:43 pm

A new report identifies Las Vegas as having some of the most polluted air among U.S. metropolitan areas, but a local air quality official says the findings “scream of bias.”

The report published Wednesday by a trio of environmental and public research groups listed the valley as being second among the top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas in terms of “degraded air quality,” trailing only the Riverside, Ontario and San Bernardino region in California. It said both Las Vegas and Henderson saw 145 days of “damaging levels of air pollution” in 2016, attributable mainly to car emissions.

Las Vegas Henderson air quality Wes Rand Las Vegas Review-Journal
Click for a larger image

“That is more than four months of days with dirty air, which is too much air pollution,” said Christy Leavitt, coauthor of the report by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, the Frontier Group and the Environment America Research and Policy Center. “We need to be getting to a point where we have much fewer dirty air days, and then, no dirty air days.”

But Mike Sword, manager of the Clark County Department of Air Quality Planning Division, challenged the findings. While the report counts all days that registered higher than 50 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index as poor, the EPA considers index values of 51 to 100 to be moderate pollution levels that don’t pose a significant health risk, he said.

“This report screams of bias,” said Sword, a chemical engineer. “Based on that, I think that it needs some rigorous science principles and math principles applied to it.”

Using the EPA’s standard, the county measured 19 days in 2016 at or above an air quality index value of 101 — the point at which the federal agency says pollution levels are unhealthy for those with heart and lung conditions as well as older adults and children. It wasn’t clear whether that would still place the valley among the metros with the dirtiest air.

But the report’s results didn’t surprise Antony Chen, director of UNLV’s Urban Air Quality Laboratory.

He said the extremely high temperatures and abundance of sunlight during Southern Nevada summers create the perfect conditions for the creation of ozone, a gas that is a key component of smog. The gas reacts photochemically with “precursors” like vehicle and tailpipe emissions to create the potentially unhealthy haze in the air.

“Most of these precursors are probably generated by local sources, like local vehicles, and some may be transported from California,” Chen said.

The Los Angeles, Riverside and Sacramento metro areas in California also were ranked among the most polluted in the report.

Advocates of air pollution reduction argue that high levels of ozone and particulate matter put a strain on respiratory and cardiovascular health. Asthma can be a side effect of long term exposure to ozone, according to the report.

“Smog basically inflames the lungs,” Leavitt said. “It creates inflammation that’s similar to sunburn in the lungs, and that causes a variety of respiratory problems.”

The report comes as the EPA moves to review its ground-level ozone limit of 70 parts per billion, which was tightened in 2015 by the Obama administration, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The ozone reading is one of five air pollutants used to calculate the air quality index value.

The agency is seeking public comment on the current standard’s impact on the economy and public health, the Associated Press reported.

Lowering the standard, Chen said, could incentivize technological innovation and investment in renewable energy.

Though Sword said Clark County’s ground-level ozone measurements exceed the limit, that doesn’t signal the area’s pollution is worsening, but rather that regulations are becoming more stringent.

“We like to refer to it as lowering the limbo bar,” Sword said. “Our air quality over the years has been stable and gradually improving.”

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like