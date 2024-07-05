Over 17K pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated in Las Vegas, police say

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department were kept busy throughout the Fourth of July responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, almost nine tons, or 17,260 pounds, of illegal fireworks were confiscated in the Las Vegas Valley since the middle of June. Authorities said 229 citations were also issued for illegal fireworks.

Las Vegas firefighters, who also assisted in the “You Light It, We Write It” task force, responded to over 80 firework-related calls overnight.

According to the department, from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday crews responded to the following firework-related calls:

— 1 burn injury.

— 77 outside fires.

— 4 building fires.

— 3 smoke Investigations - outside only.

The department said its combined communications center fielded 1,182 emergency calls during the period.

Statistics for fire departments in Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County were not immediately available.