Passenger dies 9 days after northeast Las Vegas collision

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 5:24 pm
 

An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger in a northeast Las Vegas collision in early December has died from her injuries, according to officials.

Editha Oyamot, 81, died Dec. 12 after being hospitalized since a Dec. 3 collision at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

She was a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that police said ran a red light and collided with a 2012 Dodge Caravan about 11:42 a.m.

Several other passengers were injured in the crash, police said.

Oyamot became the 154th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

