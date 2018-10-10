Pedestrian critically injured crossing northeast valley street

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the northeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday two pedestrians were crossing Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk near Lincoln Road, east of Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound on Lake Mead swerved to avoid the pedestrians, but struck one of them. The 69-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the Hyundai was injured. The driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Due to the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail responded to the scene and blocked a portion of westbound Lake Mead for several hours. The road has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

36.218664, -115.081345