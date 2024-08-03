93°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dead after central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2024 - 8:04 am
 
Updated August 3, 2024 - 8:51 am

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in central Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Sahara Avenue east of Valley View Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2010 Lexus RX was traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue. A 64-year-old male pedestrian, in a motorized wheelchair, was crossing Sahara Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The crash occurred when the pedestrian crossed the path of the approaching Lexus. The pedestrian was struck by the Lexus and was redirected to the roadway as the Lexus came to a controlled stop, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the crash scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The death marks the 90th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

