Pedestrian dies 10 days after central Las Vegas Valley crash

The fatality marks the 88th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Bulldog dies after found in plastic tote behind Las Vegas store

What’s next for Mirage workers? For many, it’s back to school

Las Vegas Valley sees 63 heat-related deaths thus far in 2024, coroner says

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle involved in a crash this month in the central Las Vegas Valley has died.

The victim, a 36-year-old Las Vegas woman, died Monday at University Medical Center 10 days after she had been admitted, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue. A Lexus GS350 was southbound on Decatur approaching Tropicana on a green traffic signal at a high rate of speed. A Chevrolet Malibu was stopped northbound on Decatur, south of Tropicana, for the red traffic signal arrow. The crash occurred when the driver of the Chevrolet disobeyed the red turn arrow and entered the intersection, crossing the Lexus’ path of travel.

The Chevrolet was redirected to the southwest and traveled onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian.

The fatality marks the 88th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.