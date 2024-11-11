47°F
Pedestrian dies in crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 2:30 am
 

A pedestrian died in a crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. in the area of I-15 northbound at Cheyenne Avenue.

The Nevada Highway Patrol released the following statement about the crash:

“The crash involves one motor vehicle and one pedestrian. One adult female (pedestrian) has been confirmed deceased on scene. The driver of the motor vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with investigating officers. No impairment suspected with this crash.”

NHP said both I-15 northbound far right travel lanes are closed for investigation. All three left travel lanes are open.

