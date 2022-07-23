Pedestrian fatally struck in western Las Vegas

The crash occurred near South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive around 10:20 p.m. Friday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night in western Las Vegas.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian in the 3000 block of Lake East Drive, near South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive around 10:20 p.m. The pedestrian died at a local hospital, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said traffic was shut down in both directions on Durango at Starboard.

No further information was available.

