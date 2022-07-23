96°F
Pedestrian fatally struck in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2022 - 12:19 am
 
A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night in western Las Vegas.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian in the 3000 block of Lake East Drive, near South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive around 10:20 p.m. The pedestrian died at a local hospital, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said traffic was shut down in both directions on Durango at Starboard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

