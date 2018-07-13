Pedestrian hit, killed in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Friday morning after a crash in the central valley.
The pedestrian was struck by a sedan traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway just before 5 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.
The pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk and died at the scene, Sims said.
Sahara is blocked in both directions between Maryland and 15th Street while Metro’s fatal crash team investigates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.1300 block of East Sahara Avenue Las Vegas