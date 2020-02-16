Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by truck in central Las Vegas

The vehicle left the scene. Police said the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene of a crash Saturday night in the central valley that sent a pedestrian to a trauma center with injuries, Las Vegas police said.

At about 10:15 p.m., a vehicle versus pedestrian crash was reported near Washington Avenue and North Yale Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said. The vehicle left the scene. Hernandez said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was driven to University Medical Center.

Police said as of 11 p.m. westbound traffic along Washington was closed near the intersection.

The only description of the suspect vehicle is that it is a pickup truck, Hernandez said.

