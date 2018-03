The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Monday night after he was struck by an SUV in the central valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Monday night after he was struck by an SUV in the central valley.

Juan Rodriguez Gomez, 48, was crossing the northbound lanes of Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV. Police did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

Rodriguez Gomez died at University Medical Center.

