Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian died Thursday after a collision with an SUV while crossing a road in central Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died Thursday after a collision with an SUV while crossing the road in central Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police responded to West Washington Avenue near Robin Street at 12:42 p.m. after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a 2020 GMC Terrain, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Las Vegas man, was running through traffic on Washington outside a crosswalk when he “ran into the side of the GMC.”

The man died at University Medical Center.

The driver of the GMC, a 61-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.