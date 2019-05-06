Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Las Vegas identified

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 65-year-old pedestrian killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley.

Felix McNair Jr., 65, died of blunt force injuries at the scene at North El Capitan Way and Horse Drive, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled accidental.

The suspect, identified by Las Vegas police as 26-year-old Brian W. Alton, faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash. He was being held Monday on $150,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

McNair was killed while crossing El Capitan inside a marked crosswalk. Police have said Alton took off after hitting him with a 2009 Ford F150 but was found shortly thereafter in a nearby neighborhood.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.