Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on southbound Dean Martin Drive north of Vicki Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

An uninvolved motorist discovered the victim and called police. Medical responders and a Clark County coroner’s office representative pronounced the victim, a woman in her 30s, dead at the scene.

The death marked the 130th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

