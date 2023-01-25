42°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in West Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 11:53 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in West Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt.

Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Heldt said.

It was the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Around 6:45 p.m., a pedestrian was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

