Pedestrian killed in West Las Vegas crash
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in West Las Vegas Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt.
Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Heldt said.
It was the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Around 6:45 p.m., a pedestrian was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas.
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.