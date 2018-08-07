Pedestrian killed in western Las Vegas crash ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by an SUV in the western Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

Louis Gagliano III, 54, was walking east on the sidewalk along West Sahara Avenue, west of South Rainbow Boulevard, at about 5:50 p.m. when a silver 2004 GMC Yukon hit him, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the driver, 30-year-old Matthew Beard, was traveling west on Sahara Avenue when he abruptly changed directions and hit Gagliano. Beard then hit a palm tree and truck outside of a car dealership at 7150 W. Sahara Ave.

Nine other unoccupied vehicles on the property were hit by debris and fluids from the crash, police said.

Gagliano was pronounced dead at the scene, and Beard sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Beard was transported to University Medical Center, and his condition was unclear Monday.

It’s unknown if impairment was a factor in the collision.

This crash marks the 80th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction.

