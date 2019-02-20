MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Pedestrian struck, killed by van in central Las Vegas

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2019 - 5:41 am
 
Updated February 20, 2019 - 6:10 am

Police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in central Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, an adult man was taken to a hospital after being struck by a Toyota van around 4:30 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sahara is closed in both directions between Richfield Boulevard and Palace Station Drive while Metro’s fatal detail investigates.

Teddy Drive is also closed.

Gordon said drivers should avoid the area as traffic delays are expected until at least 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

