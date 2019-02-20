Pedestrian struck, killed by van in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning involving a pedestrian and a van in central Las Vegas. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in central Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, an adult man was taken to a hospital after being struck by a Toyota van around 4:30 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sahara is closed in both directions between Richfield Boulevard and Palace Station Drive while Metro’s fatal detail investigates.

Teddy Drive is also closed.

Gordon said drivers should avoid the area as traffic delays are expected until at least 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

