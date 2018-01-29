Person dies in central Las Vegas apartment fire

When Clark County firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a smoldering fire in an apartment and that a person found inside the apartment had died, officials said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person died in a central valley apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. to an apartment fire at 605 S. Royal Crest Circle, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a smoldering fire in one of the apartments. A person found inside the apartment died, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

A man was killed in another fire in the east valley late Friday after he went inside the burning home to save his pets. Earlier Friday, fire officials found a body in an RV in the northwest valley after extinguishing a fire in the vehicle.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

605 S. Royal Crest Circle, Las Vegas