Local Las Vegas

Person fatally burned outside northwest valley apartment complex

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 5:15 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2024 - 5:43 pm

A person died in a fire Wednesday afternoon in the northwest valley .

The person was on fire outside of a garage area at an apartment complex at 2701 N. Rainbow Blvd. at about 1:31 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

“During the initial communication, the assigned dispatchers asked the caller to begin CPR, but the caller declined, stating that the person was deceased,” according to a text from the department.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene at about 1:35 p.m. and confirmed the person had died in an open area near the apartment complex garage. There was no damage to structures.

Arson investigators, along with Metropolitan Police Department investigators, are on the scene, officials said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

