Plane makes emergency landing in Las Vegas after electrical fire

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 10:46 am
 
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Southwest Airlines flight caught fire late Sunday night and was forced to make an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Airport officials said that a small electrical fire broke out on Southwest flight 2367, which left Denver bound for San Diego. The flight made an emergency landing in Las Vegas at about 11:20 p.m., after the fire was discovered.

According to Southwest Airlines, a crew inspected the plane after it landed in Las Vegas. The inspction found no evidence of significant heat, smoke or fire.

The flight took off again about an hour after landing in Las Vegas. It arrived safely in San Diego shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Monday, according to online flight-tracking website FlightAware.

An airport spokeperson said that the flight had 88 people on board, including passengers and crew.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

