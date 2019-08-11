Police ask public’s help to find missing Las Vegas girl

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Maryland Parkway.

Malia Holman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday in the central valley.

Malia Holman was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, just east of Maryland Parkway. According to a Metropolitan Police Department missing person flyer, the 16-year-old may be “in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

She was last seen wearing purple-and-pink pajamas with black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a purple-and-pink backpack, police said.

Holman stands 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 96 pounds and has brown eyes and hair, police said. Metro asked hospitals to check their registries for people matching the 16-year-old’s description.

Police asked anyone with information about Holman’s whereabouts to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the department’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or through email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.