Police, cowboys wrangle runaway bull in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police wrangled a bull Sunday morning after it escaped from its owner in the northwest valley.

The bull left its corral behind Texas Station and took off running. The bull lost its footing while running southbound on Michael Way, enabling authorities to stop it, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and animal control were called to the scene.

It took over an hour for police to wrangle the bull, with the help of some cowboys in the area who volunteered their time and lassos.

The bull has been returned the bull to its owner.