Police: Crash kills elderly pedestrian in west Las Vegas Valley

The pedestrian tried to cross West Desert Inn outside of a crosswalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nevada voter turnout significantly lower than 2020 as more ballots come in

Metro police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in the west Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 3:50 p.m. at West Desert Inn and South Ford Apache roads when an elderly man tried to cross Desert Inn outside of a crosswalk, according to the Lt. Charles Jenkins of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.