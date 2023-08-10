87°F
Local Las Vegas

Police investigate discovery of dead woman near Metro HQ

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead woman in central Las Vegas.

Police received word from medical personnel of a deceased individual on the 400 block of South Martin L. King Boulevard, near Alta Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Metro headquarters is on the same block.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

