Police investigate discovery of dead woman near Metro HQ
Police received word from medical personnel of a deceased individual on the 400 block of South Martin L. King Boulevard.
Police are investigating the discovery of a dead woman in central Las Vegas.
Police received word from medical personnel of a deceased individual on the 400 block of South Martin L. King Boulevard, near Alta Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Metro headquarters is on the same block.
This remains an ongoing investigation, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.