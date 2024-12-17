50°F
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas

Police investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning in the southwest Las V ...
Police investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (RTC Fast Cam)
Woman accused of stealing casket with body inside won’t serve prison time
Metropolitan Police Officers salute beside family and supporters during the arrival of the hear ...
Services set for Metro officer killed in crash with wrong-way driver
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 7:57 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at Durango Drive and Sunset Road.

Police have advised that the intersection was closed amid the investigation. Travel lanes on Durango from the 215 were also closed, authorities said.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

