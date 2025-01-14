Police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a person dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a person dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at about 7:41 a.m. near East Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue.

Police say one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.