Police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in southeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a person dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at about 7:41 a.m. near East Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue.
Police say one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.
