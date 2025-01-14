45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in southeast Las Vegas

Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, near the intersection of East Warm Spr ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, near the intersection of East Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
More Stories
Sublimotion restaurant, center, at 1421 S. Commerce St., in the Arts District of downtown Las V ...
Michelin star chefs, diners as performers touted for new downtown Vegas restaurant
Las Vegas nurses join fire relief efforts in LA
New housing development may be coming soon to Badlands golf course
Man behind Cybertruck explosion ‘broken’ by 2019 deployment, ex-girlfriend says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 9:13 am
 
Updated January 14, 2025 - 9:18 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a person dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at about 7:41 a.m. near East Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue.

Police say one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES