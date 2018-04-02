Police investigating motorcycle crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash Monday morning in the east valley.
The crash was called in about 5:45 a.m. at Tree Line Drive and East Sahara Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.
At the scene, a man leaned against a red sedan next to a motorcycle laying on its side and a trail of debris. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene.
Metro Lt. David Gordon said about 6:30 a.m. police were not investigating any fatal or critical injury crashes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.