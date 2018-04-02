Police investigating motorcycle crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash Monday morning in the east valley at Tree Line Drive and East Sahara Avenue.

The crash was called in about 5:45 a.m. at Tree Line Drive and East Sahara Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

At the scene, a man leaned against a red sedan next to a motorcycle laying on its side and a trail of debris. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said about 6:30 a.m. police were not investigating any fatal or critical injury crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

