Police seek witnesses to fatal car crash

Las Vegas police are seeking witnesses to a Nov. 10 crash that killed a 33-year-old man in Spring Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are seeking witnesses to a Nov. 10 crash that killed a man in Spring Valley.

Officers were called at 8:31 p.m. to West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way for the single-vehicle crash. The Metropolitan Police Department said a motorist was killed when he lost control of his 1994 Ford Probe on Flamingo. The car slammed into a utility pole east of Ravenwood Drive.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Brandon Krause, 33. No hometown was listed for Krause at the coroner’s office, but police said he was from Las Vegas. Krause died from multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as an accident.

A press release issued Friday by police said detectives are seeking witnesses who may have information on what caused Krause to lose control of the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 702-828-3595.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.