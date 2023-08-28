103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Police, senator warn of threat from deadly new drug trend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2023 - 1:01 pm
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto delivers remarks on her historic victory in the U.S. Senate race ...
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto delivers remarks on her historic victory in the U.S. Senate race in Nevada surrounded by Nevada workers at the Carpenters International Training Center on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Las Vegas police joined a Nevada lawmaker on Monday to discuss what authorities said is a deadly new drug trend emerging in the city: xylazine, also known as “tranq.”

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., discussed the “potent drug and its potential effect within our community” during a news conference at police headquarters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay
Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total for passengers in July
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total for passengers in July
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Trial date set for ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI
Trial date set for ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case