Police to give update on man who died in custody at car dealership

This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Las Vegas police were scheduled to give an update Friday morning about the man who died in police custody after an apparent “medical crisis” earlier this week.

Police responded to a car dealership on the 5500 block of West Sahara Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Monday after an employee reported that a man had entered the business and began “rambling incoherently” and hitting multiple employees.

When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs and put him in a recovery position after they noticed his breathing was labored and inconsistent. Officers called for medical assistance, and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

