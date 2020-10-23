75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Las Vegas

Police to give update on man who died in custody at car dealership

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 11:31 am
 

Las Vegas police were scheduled to give an update Friday morning about the man who died in police custody after an apparent “medical crisis” earlier this week.

Police responded to a car dealership on the 5500 block of West Sahara Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Monday after an employee reported that a man had entered the business and began “rambling incoherently” and hitting multiple employees.

When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs and put him in a recovery position after they noticed his breathing was labored and inconsistent. Officers called for medical assistance, and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
4
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
5
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST