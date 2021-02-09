Power back on for 13K customers left in dark in Green Valley

More than 13,700 NV Energy customers were without power Monday night into Tuesday morning.

(NV Energy)

According to the utility’s website, 13,741 customers in the North Green Valley Parkway-Horizon Ridge area had been affected.

Here’s a sped up drive on Carnegie Street from Green Valley Parkway (near Target shopping center) down to Paseo Verde (Green Valley Ranch resort)to show the large scope of the power outage impacting Green Valley/Anthem. #vegas #henderson pic.twitter.com/x1yfFcJNat — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 9, 2021

By 3 a.m., power had been restored to all custsomers, according to NVenergy.com.

The cause of the outage was unknown.