The outage began shortly after 10:20 a.m. and was centered near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

‘Technology bubble’ could put big dent in Las Vegas crime, sheriff says

Having a ball: A look inside the Sphere’s F1 spectator zone

No arrest after woman killed in Las Vegas crash involving stolen vehicle

Las Vegas Athletic Club members were evacuated after a power outage in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Athletic Club members were evacuated after a power outage in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Athletic Club members were evacuated after a power outage in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 13,000 NV Energy customers were without power in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning.

The outage began shortly after 10:20 a.m. and was centered near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.