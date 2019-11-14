Private jet aborts takeoff from Las Vegas airport

A private jet aborted its takeoff from McCarron International Airport and the pilot called for assistance on Thursday morning, an airport spokeswoman said.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pilot of the Learjet 55 called for help after he noticed smoke coming from the left side of the aircraft, spokeswoman Christine Crews said. The runway where the jet came to a stop remained closed for investigation at 11:30 a.m.

All four people on the jet evacuated safely, Crews said.

